Noise reduction for MotoGP bikes from 2027?

While the main features of the revised 2027 MotoGP technical rules have been announced, FIM president Jorge Viegas has revealed that a ‘second step’ could include a noise reduction.

The current MotoGP noise limit is set at a ground-shaking 130 dB/A.

“We have the best sport in the world, but we cannot ignore what happening in the world outside,” Viegas said at Le Mans on Friday.

“We have to be more sustainable. We are working also to reduce a bit the noise of the bikes. This will be a second step.”

Dorna’s chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta confirmed: “Everything [for 2027 that has been published has been agreed of course, [but] there might be more things coming.

“As the president of the FIM was saying, one of the items that we’re working on, together with the manufacturers, is the sound limitations of the bikes.

“We’re also working on a number of electronic components and actuators and so on, which are very detailed let’s say. And those [changes] will all be published in the next months.”

Viegas also appeared to reference Liberty’s planned takeover of MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports when he emphasised: “We started working on these new rules two years ago, it has nothing to do with recent business.”

The published 2027 rule package includes a drop from 1000 to 850cc engines, removal of ride-height devices, reduction in aero, smaller fuel tank and one less engine change.

The changes - billed as making the sport safer, sustainable and more spectacular - were agreed ‘unanimously’ by the four parties of the Grand Prix Commission: Dorna, MSMA, IRTA and FIM.