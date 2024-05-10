Jorge Martin: “Milliseconds can make the difference at Le Mans, crucial to be clever”

MotoGP series leader Jorge Martin set a new all-time lap record in order to clinch a clean sweep during Friday Practice in Le Mans.

After topping FP1, Martin wasted no time at the beginning of the final time attack runs as he went quicker than fellow Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, who had set the first sub 1m 31s lap of the weekend.

Martin, who crashed out of the Spanish MotoGP when leading two weeks ago, looked back to his best as he fired in a time of 1:30.388s which was -0.062s faster than Francesco Bagnaia’s lap record from last season.

Speaking after topping day-one, Martin told MotoGP.com: “For sure, I don’t remember the last time I topped both sessions on a Friday.

“It was nice to start the weekend like this. I think we did a great job and we understand quickly what I need to be fast.

“Let’s try to continue in this form and maintain this great pace. It will be difficult because there are great rivals like Pecco and Marc, and others, but I think we are one of the favourites.”

Asked what can be done to improve even further, Martin admits it won’t be easy as no rider was quicker than him.

“I don’t know. The difficult point when you’re first is to understand where you can improve,” added Martin.

“People look at your data and it’s difficult to understand what to look at, but we will find something and try to improve tomorrow.

“I think Le Mans is a track where normally everything is so close.

“Even ten milliseconds can make the difference in qualifying so it will be crucial to work on those details and be clever to be in the front row.”