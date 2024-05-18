KTM set the record straight on their pursuit of another satellite team

KTM are no longer attempting to add another satellite team to the MotoGP grid.

The Austrian manufacturer was vocal last year about their wish to expand their presence to six bikes.

As well as their factory team and Tech3 GASGAS, KTM wanted to add a second satellite team to their ranks.

That plan has now changed.

Asked if adding another team was still a goal, KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer told Motorsport-Magazin: “No, we wrote that off.

“We tried extremely hard to achieve this.

“The reason for this was also an unfortunate contract situation. This is well known to everyone.

“After further analysis, we have now determined that four bikes is the optimal size for us.

“Two would definitely not be enough, but six could also be too many.

“You first have to manage six motorcycles and six riders.

“That's why we now want to provide full commitment for four drivers.

“We are trying to make the motorcycle even better and take the last step that is still missing.”

Last year, KTM spoke to RNF Aprilia, Gresini Ducati and LCR Honda about recruiting them.

Those talks all hit a dead-end pretty quickly.

KTM then spoke to Dorna about increasing their quantity of bikes, and were even open to single-rider team run by Aki Ajo.

None of those plans came to fruition this year.

KTM have Brad Binder and Jack Miller as their factory riders, and Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez with the Tech3 GASGAS project.

Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa make up their experienced test rider pair.

The movement in the satellite team market surrounds Yamaha and Ducati this year.

Yamaha have negotiated with VR46 and Pramac, to expand their presence from two to four bikes in 2025.

The door to VR46 is shut but Pramac are yet to finalise their decision of whether to stay at Ducati or go to Yamaha.