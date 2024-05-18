KTM set the record straight on their pursuit of another satellite team

KTM previously tried to recruit an extra satellite team. This is their new plan...

Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

KTM are no longer attempting to add another satellite team to the MotoGP grid.

The Austrian manufacturer was vocal last year about their wish to expand their presence to six bikes.

As well as their factory team and Tech3 GASGAS, KTM wanted to add a second satellite team to their ranks.

That plan has now changed.

Asked if adding another team was still a goal, KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer told Motorsport-Magazin: “No, we wrote that off.

“We tried extremely hard to achieve this.

“The reason for this was also an unfortunate contract situation. This is well known to everyone.

“After further analysis, we have now determined that four bikes is the optimal size for us.

“Two would definitely not be enough, but six could also be too many.

“You first have to manage six motorcycles and six riders.

“That's why we now want to provide full commitment for four drivers.

“We are trying to make the motorcycle even better and take the last step that is still missing.”

Last year, KTM spoke to RNF Aprilia, Gresini Ducati and LCR Honda about recruiting them.

Those talks all hit a dead-end pretty quickly.

KTM then spoke to Dorna about increasing their quantity of bikes, and were even open to single-rider team run by Aki Ajo.

None of those plans came to fruition this year.

KTM have Brad Binder and Jack Miller as their factory riders, and Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez with the Tech3 GASGAS project.

Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa make up their experienced test rider pair.

The movement in the satellite team market surrounds Yamaha and Ducati this year.

Yamaha have negotiated with VR46 and Pramac, to expand their presence from two to four bikes in 2025.

The door to VR46 is shut but Pramac are yet to finalise their decision of whether to stay at Ducati or go to Yamaha.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
22m ago
Carlos Sainz: Ferrari's Imola upgrade was “overhyped” as pole challenge falters
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
BSB
Results
34m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (1)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
36m ago
Lando Norris: Anyone doubting Red Bull, Max Verstappen comeback “stupid”
(L to R): Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in qualifying parc ferme with pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull
(L to R): Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in qualifying parc ferme…
F1
News
1h ago
“We were tow buddies” - How Nico Hulkenberg helped Max Verstappen to pole at Imola
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Qualifying
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
“Rumour I’ve heard” from paddock about Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen’s Imola pole position ties Ayrton Senna’s F1 record
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates his pole position in…
F1
News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso explains Imola qualifying shocker after rare Q1 exit
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team with Edoardo Bendinelli (ITA) Aston Martin F1 Team Personal Trainer. Formula 1
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team with Edoardo Bendinelli (ITA)…
IndyCar
1h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
Kyle Kirkwood
Kyle Kirkwood
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen pips McLarens to Imola pole, shockers for Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso
Max Verstappen claimed his seventh pole of 2024
Max Verstappen claimed his seventh pole of 2024