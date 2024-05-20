Pedro Acosta: Le Mans ‘somewhat frustrating’, ‘enthusiasm and clear ideas’ for Catalunya

The only rider on the grid to score points in the opening races, rookie Pedro Acosta’s run finally came to and with an early crash while challenging for a podium place in the French MotoGP.

That incident capped a ‘somewhat frustrating’ weekend for the GASGAS Tech3 rider, who felt he had the speed to reach the ‘head of the field’ but had to fight back from tenth to sixth in the Sprint before his early Sunday exit.

Next up is Acosta’s third ‘home’ event in a row - after his Spanish MotoGP debut at Jerez and Tech3’s home Le Mans event - in Catalunya.

The Barcelona track, characterised by low grip and tyre degradation, is one of the few venues where Acosta didn’t stand on the podium in either Moto3 of Moto2, but he has ‘clear ideas’ for this weekend.

"Le Mans was a somewhat frustrating weekend since, as I said, we had the bike ready to reach the head of the race,” Acosta said.

“I arrive in Montmeló with more enthusiasm and with clear ideas, so I will try to have a good Friday, continue on Saturday and finish it on Sunday.

“We will see how we manage the tyres throughout the weekend on a circuit with little grip, luckily in these first 5 races I have already learned something more about this topic…

“That said, I'm really looking forward to the weekend and seeing how the GASGAS audience fills the stands with red!"

Team manager Nicolas Goyon added: “Until his early crash in the main race, he was the only rider on the grid to have scored points in every sprint and race, which was a decent record for the rookie!

“We know that he was not happy with his crash, but it is part of the learning process in the premier class, and Pedro will be back even hungrier this week.”

Catalunya is also a home round for team-mate Augusto Fernandez, who is still seeking his first top ten of the season.

"I am excited to head to Montmeló this week, a home GP for me,” said Fernandez, who finished on the Barcelona podium in his title winning 2022 Moto2 campaign.

“After Le Mans, the results were still not what we wanted, but there were some positives because I am feeling better with the bike and my riding.

“Barcelona is a track that I like, we had a good result last season, so I cannot wait to get the work started on Thursday already.

“We will also be on GASGAS lands, so I am excited to race there and enjoy the atmosphere of the Grand Prix of Catalunya."