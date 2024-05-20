Cal Crutchlow forced out of Mugello MotoGP wild-card

"Complications" following a procedure to address right-hand pain prevent Cal Crutchlow from entering the 2024 Italian MotoGP.

Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha has revealed that Cal Crutchlow will no longer make a wild-card appearance in the upcoming Italian MotoGP.

Mugello, from May 31-June 2, should have been the first of three confirmed 2024 MotoGP outings for the factory test rider and triple grand prix winner.

However, Yamaha has announced on social media that Crutchlow “will not be taking part in the Italian GP as a wild card.

“The official test rider was suffering from right-hand pain this year and underwent a procedure to fix it.

“However, complications prohibit him from entering the Italian GP.”

Crutchlow is also due to race in his home British MotoGP at Silverstone in early August, plus the San Marino round at Misano in September (which, like Mugello, also has a Monday test).

