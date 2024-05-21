Pecco Bagnaia’s verdict on returning to scene of horror crash

Returning to Barcelona this weekend is a return for Francesco Bagnaia to the scene of his terrifying incident last year.

Bagnaia highsided last September on the first lap of the Catalunya MotoGP and, when he landed, he was scarily struck in the legs by Brad Binder’s KTM.

He thankfully avoided major injury.

The reigning MotoGP champion issued a defiant response to returning to race at Barcelona for the first time since he was hospitalised in that incident.

“Very normal,” Bagnaia told Motosprint about returning.

“Like racing on any other circuit. It's water under the bridge."

Bagnaia said about Montmelo: “It's a track that I've always liked a lot.

“It is certainly not the safest in the world championship due to the asphalt.

“That's why it's dangerous to run in it, but it's one of the most beautiful and characteristic."

Bagnaia is 38 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin as they head into the Catalunya MotoGP.

“It’s tough. It's a difficult championship, many riders are going strong,” Bagnaia said.

“Many bikes are competitive to win, a bit like in recent years.

“It will be even more complicated. Martin is certainly the number one opponent at the moment."

Martin won the sprint and the grand prix, last time out, at Le Mans.

Bagnaia previewed his ambitions for Barcelona this weekend: “First of all, to finish the race: as in France, here too it has been two years since I crossed the finish line.

“In 2022 they knocked me out at the first corner, last year I launched myself at the second.

“I hope to at least make four turns!

“It was another track where last year we were flying, we were going very fast.

“Sunday's race with the medium tyre would probably have led us to another victory, but it went the way it went…”