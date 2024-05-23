Brad Binder vows to avoid “chaos” but “bike barely works” at slippery Barcelona

Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder wants to avoid “chaos” at the Catalunya MotoGP - but knows the low grip will cause problems.

Binder has slipped to seventh in the MotoGP standings after five rounds, behind KTM stablemate Pedro Acosta.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales is the top non-Ducati, a status that Binder has enjoyed for much of the past year.

“The last two weekends I have had a bit of chaos. I just need a clean weekend,” Binder said in Barcelona.

“A normal weekend, I know the result can be good.”

The low grip on the Barcelona circuit excites Binder but he has warned of its dangers.

“It’s super slippery here, and high tyre wear,” he described.

“Last year was okay, the result on Sunday was not, but on Saturday I finished fourth and we were fast all weekend.

“We know what to do with our bike on a slippery track. We change the setting quite a bit.

“We have an idea of what we need to have a good weekend here.”

Binder explained how to ride with low grip: “It’s the equivalent to riding in the wet. The bike barely works, everything is so slow.

“You’ve got to be cleaner. If you start spinning on these long corners, you keep spinning.

“It’s crucial to follow the grip. Especially with the throttle.

“I have always enjoyed it here, even though the grip is so low.”

Binder was asked if the rider can make a difference on a circuit which might flummox several bikes.

“High grip or low grip, it’s always the same people up front,” he said.

“You’ve got to be clever here. There’s no way you can go flat out and finish the race because the tyres will not last.

“You’ve got to be smart with the spin on the rear tyre.

“Don’t f*ck the tyres up, and we’ll be okay…”

