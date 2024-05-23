Marco Bezzecchi’s verdict on being overlooked in hunt for 2025 factory Ducati

Marco Bezzecchi insists he’s not upset to be absent from the shortlist of names for Francesco Bagnaia’s 2025 factory Ducati MotoGP team-mate.

That contest looks to be a duel between Jorge Martin or Marc Marquez, with current occupant Enea Bastianini as an outside bet.

“I'm not upset because at the moment they deserve this [chance] more,” Bezzecchi said at Catalunya on Thursday.

“Of course I showed good things last year, so I think that I deserve also a factory seat. But at the moment it’s normal that they look at them. So I don't blame anyone.

“For the moment my target is just to come back very strong. If I achieve this, then I will have more possibility to look around and to try to have a factory seat, which is the target of every MotoGP rider.

“For me, it's normal that it's like this [now]. I think that Martin, first of all, but also Marc and Bastianini, they deserve this more.”

Of the trio, Bezzecchi, third in last year’s MotoGP world championship with three wins for VR46, is clear which deserves it most.

“Martin. Martin for me is the one that deserves this more because last year he fought for the championship and this year he's leading by a good amount of points. He won already two GPs. Many Sprints, I don't know how many but anyway he’s very fast!”

“Martin in this moment is in a very good shape. Then it all depends on when he makes a mistake that he doesn't expect,” the Italian added. “Then in your mind comes a different situation, but for sure he's very strong.

“I think he’s stronger than last year because, for example, in Jerez he made a mistake but he recovered very well.

“But Pecco is also very good.”

Bezzecchi then caused some amusement by comparing his friend and reigning double MotoGP champion to a two-stroke engine that sometimes runs a bit rich or lean but is unstoppable when the correct mixture is found.

Although former team-mate Luca Marini has gone to Repsol Honda to fulfil his factory dream this season, Bezzecchi said he would find it hard to walk away from the competitiveness of the Ducati.

“Of course, I have the ambition to be in a factory team. But I want also to fight to have good races," he said.

“The Ducati fortunately is very competitive, even if he's not a factory bike. I will see what possibilities I have [for 2025]. I have to think about it. But at the moment, I don’t have many!”

Bezzecchi has taken one podium so far this season, at Jerez, then fell twice at Le Mans, including from a rostrum place late in the Sprint.

“In Le Mans I was fast, but I didn't bring home any results. So hopefully I can have the same speed or better but also bring home something positive here,” he said of the Catalunya round.