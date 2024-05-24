PIC: Jorge Martin drags his shoulder in Catalunya FP1

Jorge Martin gets his shoulder down on the way to the top of the FP1 timesheets.

Jorge Martin, shoulder down, Catalan MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, shoulder down, Catalan MotoGP 2024

It’s a sight that never fails to impress: Forget dragging knees and elbows, at Catalunya the MotoGP riders can even get their shoulder down.

It’s aided by the kerbs, but - as this picture by Gold & Goose shows - title leader Jorge Martin is currently MotoGP’s shoulder-down king.

The Pramac rider appeared to almost lie down on the asphalt on his way to the top of the FP1 timesheets.

Martin starts round six holding a 38-point title lead, meaning he will still be on top of the standings whatever happens this weekend.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
15m ago
PIC: Jorge Martin drags his shoulder in Catalunya FP1
Jorge Martin, shoulder down, Catalan MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, shoulder down, Catalan MotoGP 2024
F1
26m ago
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Scenic Monaco. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice Day.-
Scenic Monaco. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,…
MotoGP
Feature
49m ago
Aleix Espargaro: I said ‘Laura, this is the end’
Aleix Espargaro and family, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro and family, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
58m ago
Red Bull clarify No 1 option for 2025 drive and hint at deadline to sign
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant.
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Dr…
F1
News
1h ago
Paddock insider spots significant updates to all 20 cars for F1 Monaco GP
RB20 in Monaco
RB20 in Monaco

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: Aleix Espargaro “one of the toughest teammates I had”
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, Indonesian MotoGP 14 October
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, Indonesian MotoGP 14 October
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Catalunya MotoGP: Jorge Martin on top form again as he leads Marc Marquez in FP1
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Aleix Espargaro testing plans: ‘Talking with all the brands, it will probably not be Aprilia’
Aleix Espargaro, Catalunya MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Catalunya MotoGP 2024