PIC: Jorge Martin drags his shoulder in Catalunya FP1

It’s a sight that never fails to impress: Forget dragging knees and elbows, at Catalunya the MotoGP riders can even get their shoulder down.

It’s aided by the kerbs, but - as this picture by Gold & Goose shows - title leader Jorge Martin is currently MotoGP’s shoulder-down king.

The Pramac rider appeared to almost lie down on the asphalt on his way to the top of the FP1 timesheets.

Martin starts round six holding a 38-point title lead, meaning he will still be on top of the standings whatever happens this weekend.