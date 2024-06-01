Pramac: No Marc Marquez? “The problem is his, not ours"

Pramac CEO Paolo Campinoti has shrugged off Marc Marquez’s apparent rejection of a move to Ducati’s official satellite MotoGP team as “not an option for me” in 2025.

Campinoti’s outfit currently leads the MotoGP standings with Jorge Martin but will lose the young Spaniard to either Ducati Lenovo or a rival factory team.

Should Martin get the official Ducati seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia, as appears increasingly likely, Marquez could still be promoted to a factory-spec Desmosedici by moving from Gresini to Pramac.

It sounds good in theory, but Marquez blew that idea out of the water by saying he had no interest in switching from one satellite Ducati team to another.

Speaking to SkySport.it, Campinoti insisted he is still waiting to hear Ducati’s 2025 factory rider decision and that: "We will move accordingly based on what they decide."

But when quizzed directly on Marquez’s words, Campinoti responded:

"He's the one who called himself out, fortunately we have the rider who is leading the world championship. Last year we came second in the last race and won the teams’ world championship. The problem is his, not ours.”

Marquez said he has three options for next season, assumed to be: The official Ducati team, remaining at Gresini if he can secure a factory bike, or joining KTM, where both the Red Bull and Tech3 teams have factory bikes.

“[Marquez] said he wanted to be in a winning team, I think we have proven that we are,” Campinoti added.

“The B and C options he has don't seem to me to have won many world championships in recent years so it's his choice, not mine."

Campinoti, whose team has also been courted by Yamaha for next season, reiterated:

"I believe that the [Pramac] team has demonstrated in recent years… that it is a top team.

“Honestly, the attention we are receiving both from various manufacturers and from many riders who want to come with us is confirmation of this.

“If someone doesn't come willingly it's their problem, not ours. We've been without Marquez for 22 years, I think we can stay there again next year..."