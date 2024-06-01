Marc Marquez “fighting with the 2024 bikes makes me proud”

Marc Marquez: "We are fighting with the 24 bikes, so this is makes me proud.”

Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP

Marc Marquez took his sixth podium in a row behind Francesco Bagnaia in Saturday’s Mugello MotoGP Sprint.

The Gresini Ducati rider crossed the line 1.469s behind the reigning world champion for his seventh runner-up result of the season, when counting Sprints and Sunday Grand Prix races.

It begged the question of when, having not taken a MotoGP win since his 59th and final victory for Repsol Honda at Misano 2021, Marquez will stand on the top step.

“Yeah, many second places in a row. But don't worry!” Marquez told MotoGP.com. “I mean, I hope it will arrive, but if I need to finish second in all the Sprint races from now until the end, I'll sign!

"It's true that still we miss something but the positive thing is that we are there in the top three.”

Marquez also highlighted, perhaps for the first time, that he’s going ‘bar-to-‘bar with the newer 2024 Ducatis, despite riding the older GP23 model. He also warned he is now fast 'everywhere'.

“I’m super happy, especially because Mugello, like Barcelona, I come with some doubts,” he said. “But with this bike I need to forget the circuits that I was struggling [in the past]. With this bike I feel OK everywhere.

“I'm fighting there with Bagnaia, Martin again. Also, Bastianini was super fast, but had contact with Martin. We are fighting there with the 24 bikes. So this is something that makes me proud.”

Fabio di Giannantonio was the next best GP23 rider, in seventh place on Saturday.

A Marquez victory on Sunday would mean the #93 claiming Ducati’s 93rd grand prix win, extending a pattern of the 27th by #27 (Casey Stoner), 63rd by #63 (Bagnaia), 72nd by #72 (Marco Bezzecchi) and 89th by #89 (Jorge Martin).

The eight-time world champion will be promoted from fourth to third on the starting grid by Bagnaia’s penalty, but insisted: 

“Honestly I prefer to start fourth than third because the difference is super small and in fourth you are in a better position on the brake point.”

Marquez said Bagnaia clearly remains the rider to beat tomorrow but also feels the other factory Ducati of Bastianini will also be in contention.

“Pecco has another pace. He's the only one that is able to keep very constant pace. He’s super fast, super constant, always in the very precise. So it will be difficult,” Marquez said.

“Also in this race track about physical condition, it's very demanding. So let's see. I think Pecco and also Bastianini are the fastest guys out there.”

A crash from third place by pole qualifier and title leader Jorge Martin means both Bagnaia (-27 points) and Marquez (-32 points) have gained ground on the Pramac Ducati rider.

KTM's Pedro Acosta completed the Sprint podium in third.

