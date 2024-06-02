Pecco Bagnaia executes strategy to perfection: “More than this was impossible”

Like in Qatar, MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia made a stunning start from the second row as he made sure to control the race as early as possible.

Bagnaia went from fifth to first in the space of two corners before leading every lap until the checkered flag.

Bagnaia did come under pressure with three laps to go when Martin got within three tenths for the first time since lap 1.

However, the reigning world champion responded emphatically as he opened the gap back out to one second.

Speaking after his win, Bagnaia said: “The day started well because I received a message from a legend. And he said today, probably you will win.

“It was incredible. I’m very happy, satisfied, and very proud. This weekend was fantastic. I started well in the race and yesterday was fantastic.

“Today, it was so important to be leading in the first lap to put my pace. The strategy in the first two corners went perfectly. More than this was impossible.”

The ‘legend’ Bagnaia was referring to was Gene Simmons from rock band Kiss, with the significance being that Bagnaia celebrated his wins in Mugello with an electric guitar.

Now a three-time winner at the Italian circuit, Bagnaia was amazed by the feeling he had when overlooking the podium.

“Honestly, when you are there, as an Italian and looking in front at the podium, seeing this sea of people with our cap, our numbers, as an Italian it is unbelievable,” added Bagnaia.

“It makes it more special and more magical. I love Mugello for it. I have loved it since I was very young and I still love it.

“In 2022 we started to see a lot of people more, 2023 was good, but this year was back like the old times.”

Discussing his strategy in the opening two corners which was crucial to claiming victory, Bagnaia referenced last season after he was overtaken off the line.

It is not a matter of risk [overtake on Martin], more a matter of being in a good position at the correct moment,” stated Bagnaia.

“I decided to go on the outside because I remember last year that Miller overtook me and I just remained on the outside to be on the inside of corner two.

“I tried to do the same but Maverick braked very hard and my strategy was almost ruined. But when I saw that he was going wide I just tried to close his line and it was the best decision.

“After that, I saw that Jorge didn’t exit corner one strongly, so I just tried to take this as an advantage and overtake him in corner two.”