Pedro Acosta: “We were missing something, P5 was the maximum”

Pedro Acosta, like in the MotoGP sprint in Mugello, was the best non-Ducati rider as he delivered a brilliant performance in the grand prix.

Initially Acosta was able to hang onto the front four Ducati riders, but Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez soon broke clear.

Acosta, who faced no threat from behind due to his impressive speed, was able to come across the line for a comfortable P5 finish, which he later admitted was the most he could have achieved.

"It was a tough race to be honest,” said Acosta. “We were missing something at the start and could not go away with the others, but P5 was the maximum we could take today.

“It was also very important to take points after two DNFs in a row, and get race experience, especially ahead of the test.

“We are happy overall, even if we want more, and we can do more, but let’s keep working in that way, because we are getting closer and closer to the top guys every day!"

While it was delight at another top five on one side of the GASGAS Tech 3 garage, Augusto Fernandez was left frustrated by a technical issue which ended his race early on.

Fernandez returned to pit lane and was gesticulating towards his team before retiring from the 23-lap race.

Fernandez added: “It is a shame to be unable to finish the race, again. We had a technical issue, quite rare, but it can happen and there is nothing we could do.

“My start was good and I felt like I was improving as the laps went by, so I am sad that we could not go further in the race, and try what we had prepared.

“We have a test tomorrow to continue trying more things, it is important to keep fighting, the season is long, and I know we can improve!"