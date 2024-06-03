Official: Jorge Martin joins Aprilia for MotoGP 2025!

Following rumours that Marc Marquez has snatched the 2025 factory Ducati seat away from title leader Jorge Martin, Aprilia has officially announced that Martin will replace the retiring Aleix Espargaro next season!

Martin has signed a 'multi-year' deal, which was swiftly completed after consultation with Piaggio boss Dr. Michele Colaninno on Sunday night.

“A path of unstoppable growth, Jorge is a building block to reach the goal we are all looking for with great hunger at Aprilia Racing," said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola.

"Thanks to Dr. Michele Colaninno for this opportunity, we spoke last night and without wasting any time we made the decision.”

Jorge Martin joins Aprilia for 2025

The news completes a dramatic Mugello weekend for Martin.

The Pramac Ducati star was tipped to have been picked as Francesco Bagnaia's Ducati team-mate on the eve of the event - only for Ducati to be blindsided when Marquez rejected the option of a consolation move from Gresini to a factory bike at Pramac.

Fearing they could lose the eight-time world champion altogether, Ducati looks to have performed a U-turn and decided Marquez should take over from Enea Bastianini.

Since Martin has long made clear he would not remain as a satellite rider, that effectively sent Martin out of Ducati and into the arms of Aprilia.

The announcement was revealed via a short social-media video also featuring Espargaro, hinting at the sudden, last-minute nature of the Martin-Aprilia deal.

The young Spaniard currently leads reigning double champion Bagnaia by 18 points and, if he holds on to make history as the first satellite MotoGP champion, could take the #1 plate to Aprilia next season.

Martin's move all but confirms that Marc Marquez will be an official Ducati rider in 2025, returning the #93 to the full factory status he enjoyed at Repsol Honda, after impressing during seven appearances on a year-old Gresini GP23.