Gigi Dall’Igna “convinced Marquez the right choice” | “Best team in the history of Ducati”

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has admitted to some sleepless nights, and changing his mind several times, as he mulled over whether to give the coveted 2025 factory seat to title leader Jorge Martin or Marc Marquez.

Ultimately, Dall’Igna is convinced that Marquez is the right choice and, with a combined eight MotoGP titles for the Spaniard (6) and future team-mate Francesco Bagnaia (2), believes Ducati has secured its best-ever line-up.

"I hope that tonight is the first in which I will really rest,” Dall’Igna told SkySport.it.

“It was a complicated decision, both from a sporting point of view and from a human point of view, because no rider has ever gone out of line. There have never been any improprieties.

“I have changed idea several times these days, but in the end, I'm convinced that Marquez is the right choice. We have the best team in the history of Ducati. I'm really happy."

"The decision was made on Sunday at Mugello,” Dall’Igna added. “We had little time to sort out the details of the contract.”

Dall’Igna admitted Ducati hoped to keep both Martin and Marquez.

But with the eight-time world champion ruling out a switch to Pramac, and a factory bike at Gresini apparently not possible, they went 'all-in' on the #93.

"Our goal was to keep both Martin and Marquez and we knew from the start that it would be very complicated,” he said. “We tried until the end, until we realised that it was no longer possible.

“The solution was to bet on Martin or bet on Marquez. This was also a complicated decision, but in the end we opted for Marc."

Marquez’s ability to stand-out among the eight Ducati riders despite just seven GPs on a year-old Desmosedici tipped the balance in his favour.

"The awareness, achieved in recent months, that he can make a difference with our bike,” Dall’Igna said.

“Our bike has reached incredible levels, so the fact of having two riders like Marquez and Bagnaia increases the chances of winning the World Championship, which is the our goal.”

Dall’Igna feels there is little to choose between future team-mates Bagnaia and Marquez, who are the only multiple premier-class champions on the grid.

"They are two champions. They are determined. They have both suffered and know how to suffer,” Dall’Igna said. “It is in those moments that you see the spirit of the champion. In my opinion, yes, they will play on equal terms"

While Martin signed for Aprilia on Monday evening, Bagnaia’s current team-mate Enea Bastianini is tipped to join KTM via a place at Tech3.