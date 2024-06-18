Gigi Dall’Igna addresses Pramac quit option as Yamaha lurk

Gigi Dall’Igna wants Ducati’s “friendship” with Pramac to continue.

However, with a vital contractual deadline fast approaching, the satellite team have still not committed themselves to the manufacturer.

Yamaha are known to be lurking in the background with a tempting offer to acquire Pramac.

“It’s clear that we’re in the final stages because the time to make a decision is running out,” Ducati general manager Dall’Igna told Sky Italia.

“The solution is clearly not in our hands so we’ll just have to wait.

“We have a history with Pramac. We’ve worked together a lot and we have a friendship that binds us.

“So I hope Paolo Campinoti will make the decision to stay.”

Pramac’s current contract as a Ducati satellite team expires this year but they have a clause, which is valid until July 31, to extend the partnership by two more years.

It means Pramac are able to consider their options until the very last moment, if they wish.

If they stay, they can continue counting on a pair of factory-spec bikes. Currently, Pramac’s Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP championship on a GP24.

But, Martin is going to Aprilia and Marc Marquez will move from Gresini to the factory team next year. Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales have signed to KTM leaving Pramac without a stellar option as a rider.

Franco Morbidelli’s deal runs out this season. Fermin Aldeguer will move from Moto2 to MotoGP with Ducati so is a likely option if Pramac stay next season.

However, their silence has caused rumours to intensify that a switch might happen.

Yamaha are keen to double their presence on the 2025 grid by adding a satellite team.

Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi is adamant that the team will opt to remain with Ducati next year, but until official confirmation is signed, sealed and delivered? Then Dall’Igna and co will continue to worry about the status of their team.