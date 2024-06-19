New Honda deal ‘priority’ for Joan Mir, but ‘we didn’t sign yet’

Joan Mir’s manager Paco Sanchez has confirmed that the 2020 MotoGP champion’s priority is to remain at Repsol Honda next season but insists “we didn’t sign yet.”

Mir has taken over from former team-mate Marc Marquez as Honda’s top MotoGP rider this season, although the RC213V’s ongoing technical woes mean he is only 18th in the world championship.

The 26-year-old, who took one win and 13 podiums as well as a world title at Suzuki, appeared to be openly contemplating mirroring Marquez’s switch to a competitive satellite team.

Former Suzuki team manager Davide Brivio’s return to MotoGP with Trackhouse Aprilia seemed one obvious destination, while Jorge Martin’s title-leading Pramac Ducati is also potentially up for grabs (although Pramac might switch to Yamaha).

But multiple reports suggest Mir will remain at Repsol Honda, and Sanchez told Crash.net:

“From the start of the season, Joan’s priority was to extend his contract with HRC.

“Although the bike isn’t competitive at the moment, Joan doesn’t like to exit from the back door. He likes to fight and help them to build a competitive bike.

“But we didn’t sign any agreement yet. We’re negotiating, and I hope we could reach an agreement during next weeks.”

Mir previously said of his future: "Probably in Assen, I need to have things more clear [about] what I want to do."

Assuming Mir re-signs, he will remain alongside Luca Marini, who joined HRC as Marquez’s replacement on a deal running until the end of 2025.

LCR’s Johann Zarco is also contracted for next season but team-mate Takaaki Nakagami’s present deal expires this year.