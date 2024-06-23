Where will Franco Morbidelli end up, after MotoGP's crazy silly season?

Franco Morbidelli’s future has scarcely been mentioned amid a hectic silly season.

But his next step is uncertain and there are many moving parts which will influence it.

The Pramac Ducati rider does not even know which bikes his team will be riding next year.

Pramac have until July 31 to decide whether to remain a Ducati satellite team or go to Yamaha.

The difference for a rider is to possess the best bike on the grid, or the struggling M1.

Should Pramac move to Yamaha, the question becomes: who will inherit the factory-spec Ducati?

VR46 are thought to be in pole position to inherit the GP24, making them an even more attractive proposition.

Their riders - Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio - also have expiring contracts this year.

But Bezzecchi has been tipped to secure the factory Aprilia ride, creating a possible vacancy.

VR46 make obvious sense for Morbidelli, whose mentor is Valentino Rossi.

Moving into Rossi’s team’s garage would allow Morbidelli to continue with the factory Ducati, but wear different colours.

Morbidelli, who was dropped by Yamaha after a season of scrutiny last year, had the early part of 2024 ruined by injury.

A crash during preseason testing wrecked his hopes of a fast start at Pramac.

However, finishing sixth at Mugello and seventh in Le Mans has been a reminder of his qualities.

Pramac already know they will be without Jorge Martin, their championship leader, next year, but Morbidelli’s fate is up in the air.