Valentino Rossi, Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, MotoGP stars on track at Silverstone

Valentino Rossi led a stunning all-star cast of riders from different series on track at Silverstone on Thursday.

Monster Energy’s athlete day brought a who’s who of motorcycle racing greats together at the home of the British Grand Prix.

Rossi and his VR46 riders Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio were joined by academy graduates, and MotoGP contemporaries, Pecco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.

Yamaha’s MotoGP pair Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins were also there.

Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli of Yamaha’s WorldSBK team were on track too.

Ducati WSBK riders Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega joined them.

Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness and Peter Hickman - who have just finished at the Isle of Man TT - gave the event an even more special feel.

Valentino Rossi

A selfie captured by Rossi featured the stunning cast.

Footage posted to social media saw the #46 Rossi leading the riders on the Silverstone track.

It was a bike fan’s dream to see these riders who will never share a race-track riding side-by-side.

Leading to one inevitable question…

Equal machinery, who would win?