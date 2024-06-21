Valentino Rossi, Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, MotoGP stars on track at Silverstone

All-star cast ride side-by-side at Silverstone - a dream for bike racing fans

Yamaha's all-star athlete day
Yamaha's all-star athlete day

Valentino Rossi led a stunning all-star cast of riders from different series on track at Silverstone on Thursday.

Monster Energy’s athlete day brought a who’s who of motorcycle racing greats together at the home of the British Grand Prix.

Rossi and his VR46 riders Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio were joined by academy graduates, and MotoGP contemporaries, Pecco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.

Yamaha’s MotoGP pair Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins were also there.

Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli of Yamaha’s WorldSBK team were on track too.

Ducati WSBK riders Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega joined them.

Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness and Peter Hickman - who have just finished at the Isle of Man TT - gave the event an even more special feel.

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

A selfie captured by Rossi featured the stunning cast.

Footage posted to social media saw the #46 Rossi leading the riders on the Silverstone track.

It was a bike fan’s dream to see these riders who will never share a race-track riding side-by-side.

Leading to one inevitable question…

Equal machinery, who would win?

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3m ago
Red Bull explain Max Verstappen’s ‘secret’ Imola test with 2022 F1 car
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
12m ago
Aleix Espargaro aims to add 2023 Aprilia corner speed to 2024 braking
Raul Fernandez, Aleix Espargaro
Raul Fernandez, Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
1h ago
Lance Stroll gives ringing endorsement of Aston Martin to Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris pips Max Verstappen to top red-flagged opening Spanish GP practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Ferrari explain the seven upgrades ‘fast-tracked’ to F1 Spanish GP
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz doesn’t “want a project” as he's forced into Williams or Sauber F1 move
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
3h ago
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…
F1
News
3h ago
Our pitlane insider spots crucial upgrades to Ferrari in Barcelona
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix