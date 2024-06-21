Toprak Razgatlioglu ‘wants to leave WorldSBK for MotoGP’ in 2025

Toprak Razgatlioglu's manager Kenan Sofuoglu says Toprak Razgatlioglu's wish is to leave WorldSBK for MotoGP in 2025.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

2024 World Superbike championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu wants ‘to leave the Superbike World Championship at the end of this year and move to MotoGP’.

That’s according to Speedweek.com, which quotes Razgatlioglu's manager Kenan Sofuoglu as saying:

"There is a lot of interest in Toprak in the MotoGP paddock, already for next year. 

"We have a two-year contract with BMW, but I have already informed BMW that we want to leave the Superbike World Championship at the end of this year and move to MotoGP. 

"I explained to them that this is Toprak's wish."

Sofuoglu has previously made clear Razgatlioglu would only move to MotoGP as a factory team rider.

Should that still be the case, his 2025 options would theoretically be Repsol Honda - as debated on the latest Crash.net MotoGP podcast - Monster Yamaha or Aprilia, with the official Ducati and KTM teams already full.

Recent reports suggest Joan Mir is close to renewing with Repsol Honda, however, GPone.com believes Razgatlioglu is indeed being pursued by Repsol Honda.

A Yamaha move would arguably be an even bigger shock, since Razgatlioglu wasn’t comfortable on an M1 during a pair of private tests early last year, then split from Yamaha to join BMW.

Aprilia meanwhile is tipped to sign Marco Bezzecchi, but if Pramac moves to Yamaha, Bezzecchi might be able to achieve his factory GP25 goal while remaining at VR46…

Adding to the conundrum is that BMW is now also thought to be seriously considering a MotoGP move, but not until the technical rules change in 2027.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7s ago
Red Bull explain Max Verstappen’s ‘secret’ Imola test with 2022 F1 car
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
9m ago
Aleix Espargaro aims to add 2023 Aprilia corner speed to 2024 braking
Raul Fernandez, Aleix Espargaro
Raul Fernandez, Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
1h ago
Lance Stroll gives ringing endorsement of Aston Martin to Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris pips Max Verstappen to top red-flagged opening Spanish GP practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Ferrari explain the seven upgrades ‘fast-tracked’ to F1 Spanish GP
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz doesn’t “want a project” as he's forced into Williams or Sauber F1 move
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
3h ago
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…
F1
News
3h ago
Our pitlane insider spots crucial upgrades to Ferrari in Barcelona
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix