Toprak Razgatlioglu ‘wants to leave WorldSBK for MotoGP’ in 2025

2024 World Superbike championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu wants ‘to leave the Superbike World Championship at the end of this year and move to MotoGP’.

That’s according to Speedweek.com, which quotes Razgatlioglu's manager Kenan Sofuoglu as saying:

"There is a lot of interest in Toprak in the MotoGP paddock, already for next year.

"We have a two-year contract with BMW, but I have already informed BMW that we want to leave the Superbike World Championship at the end of this year and move to MotoGP.

"I explained to them that this is Toprak's wish."

Sofuoglu has previously made clear Razgatlioglu would only move to MotoGP as a factory team rider.

Should that still be the case, his 2025 options would theoretically be Repsol Honda - as debated on the latest Crash.net MotoGP podcast - Monster Yamaha or Aprilia, with the official Ducati and KTM teams already full.

Recent reports suggest Joan Mir is close to renewing with Repsol Honda, however, GPone.com believes Razgatlioglu is indeed being pursued by Repsol Honda.

A Yamaha move would arguably be an even bigger shock, since Razgatlioglu wasn’t comfortable on an M1 during a pair of private tests early last year, then split from Yamaha to join BMW.

Aprilia meanwhile is tipped to sign Marco Bezzecchi, but if Pramac moves to Yamaha, Bezzecchi might be able to achieve his factory GP25 goal while remaining at VR46…

Adding to the conundrum is that BMW is now also thought to be seriously considering a MotoGP move, but not until the technical rules change in 2027.