Pedro Acosta “missed racing” as chance to break Marc Marquez record still in play

Pedro Acosta has this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP and Sachsenring a week later as his last opportunities to become the youngest premier class race winner.

Acosta has had the pace to win so far this season, with Le Mans and Catalunya being his most competitive showings.

Both times Acosta crashed in the grand prix so we never got to see if he could have won, however, Assen could be another circuit that favours the rookie.

Excited to get back into race mode ater a few weeks off, Acosta said: "Finally we have competition again! These breaks are good to disconnect and train hard, but I miss racing a lot, so I'm looking forward to Assen.

“I've been training hard and preparing for these races before the summer break. Assen is a circuit that I like, with a beautiful track and a spectacular atmosphere, we will see how we feel on Friday and how the weekend evolves.

“Little by little we are adapting more and more to the bike, which is noticeable in the consistency, especially on Saturdays. We are really looking forward to racing at the Cathedral."

After losing his seat at Tech 3 KTM for 2025, Augusto Fernandez’ hopes of staying in MotoGP appear to be very slim.

The Spanish rider has failed to kick on since last season but admits he’s looking forward to this weekend.

Fernandez added: "After three weeks, I am happy to finally get back on the MotoGP bike and go racing.

“This time off was good to disconnect a bit, while training and preparing as much as we could for these two races before the summer break, which are going to be important.

“We start with the Netherlands, at the TT Assen, one of my favorite tracks on the calendar. Our performance in 2023 was not bad, so let’s see what we can do this week."