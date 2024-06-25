Trackhouse: Rider market “quite hectic at the moment, silly season still going on”

Wilco Zeelenberg: “The situation is quite hectic at the moment inside the paddock - everybody’s silly season is still going on and I think all the riders are ready to give everything for the upcoming two rounds ahead of the summer break.”

Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Trackhouse racing are yet to confirm their MotoGP rider line-up for 2025, as the rider market continues to grab the headlines.

Marco Bezzecchi became the latest rider to secure his future, putting pen to paper on Monday as he joined Aprilia Racing.

For MotoGP new boys Trackhouse racing, a lot of intrigue surrounds what the American team and which riders they will have for next season.

Speaking about the situation heading into Assen this weekend, team manager Wilco Zeelenberg said: “The situation is quite hectic at the moment inside the paddock - everybody’s silly season is still going on and I think all the riders are ready to give everything for the upcoming two rounds ahead of the summer break.

“Assen is always special, first of all, because it’s my home track and also the layout of the circuit is very fast and usually all riders enjoy that.

“It’s a good time now to reference back to where we have been finishing the last couple of races and I’m looking forward to restarting after getting some momentum with the team growing and having some better performances. So, let’s see what we can do in Assen!”

Unclear whether he will remain with Trackhouse, Miguel Oliveira’s name has been linked with other seats as he looks to find his best form aboard the 24-spec RS-GP bike.

Oliveira has scored just 31 points so far this season, and admits Assen could be ‘very difficult’.

Oliveira said: “Assen is a very difficult track. It’s narrow and it has got a great combination of changes of direction at high speed, so it’s kind of tricky to navigate the track.

“But, usually, it’s a circuit that I have had a lot of fun on - with the MotoGP bike, so I’m looking forward to trying to get a good result this weekend.”

Unlike Oliveira, team-mate Raul Fernandez has seen an upturn in form when it mattered most.

Fernandez looked to be in grave danger of losing his position in MotoGP, but the Spaniard has given himself a good chance of remaining on the grid due to the speed shown since Catalunya.

“We arrive to Assen this week, one of my favorite tracks,” Fernandez said. “I have really good memories here from 2021 where I had a great comeback ride to win in the Moto2 championship.

“I enjoy the TT Circuit a lot, our bike should work well here and I enjoy being in the Netherlands.

“After Mugello I underwent surgery on my right arm, so I’m curious to see how the riding is going to work out for me this weekend.”

