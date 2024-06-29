How to watch the Dutch MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here

This is how to watch the Dutch MotoGP on June 28-30, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Dutch MotoGP start times below.

Assen, the scene of Valentino Rossi's final MotoGP victory, welcomes us back after a three-week break.

Jorge Martin has an 18-point lead above champion Pecco Bagnaia in the standings ahead of the eighth round.

Third-placed Marc Marquez is still seeking his first Ducati victory.

Attention has been on the rider market but, finally, MotoGP is back on track...

HOW TO WATCH DUTCH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Dutch MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Dutch MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH DUTCH MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Dutch MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

