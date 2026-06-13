Cal Crutchlow open to new MotoGP testing role

Cal Crutchlow has made clear that his MotoGP comeback is not the start of a return to full-time racing.

However, the former LCR Honda winner admits he could be interested in taking on another test-riding role in the future.

LCR boss Lucio Cecchinello asked Crutchlow to come out of retirement after Johann Zarco suffered serious knee ligament injuries at Catalunya.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The Englishman initially turned the invitation down before agreeing to step in at Mugello.

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“I'm not doing this to come back [to full-time] racing. That’s for sure,” Crutchlow explained.

“I'm doing it because Lucio asked me to. My wife said, Why not? And then I came to the same decision.”

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

While ruling out a full-time return, Crutchlow left the door open to future Honda testing work.

“This has been my life for so many years. I'm not saying it's difficult to let it go - because I didn’t call anyone; they called me - but I'm not coming back to racing next year.

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“I'm not doing this for that. But if it leads to something, okay... Test riding, I don't know.”

After retiring in 2020, Crutchlow immediately signed as a Yamaha test rider, which also resulted in eleven replacement/wildcard race appearances.

Crutchlow’s final Yamaha start was at Motegi 2023, before complications from hand surgery kept him sidelined.

Andrea Dovizioso then took over M1 development duties alongside Augusto Fernandez for 2026.

“I still have the ability to be competitive enough, and my information [feedback] is correct,” Crutchlow said.

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“Everything is working well. The LCR team is great, and I've also been with Honda for so long in my career. My relationship with them is always really, really good.

“They're happy, I'm happy. We just have to build on the performance.”

After withdrawing halfway through the Italian MotoGP due to a muscle tear, Crutchlow returned to finish both Balaton Park races at the back of the field.

With Zarco yet to undergo surgery, the 40-year-old will continue at LCR for at least the Brno and Assen rounds.