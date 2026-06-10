Fabio Quartararo “will always be grateful” as Yamaha MotoGP chapter nears end

Fabio Quartararo insists the disappointing performance of this year’s new Yamaha V4 will not ruin his ‘story’ with the Japanese manufacturer.

The Frenchman has been a Yamaha rider for his entire MotoGP career, proving instantly competitive on his debut with the satellite Petronas SRT team in 2019.

Quartararo took his first MotoGP wins the following year, then replaced Valentino Rossi at the factory team for 2021, where he achieved instant title success.

However, victories dried up during the second half of 2022, and, despite remaining Yamaha's standout rider, Quartararo has managed just four grand prix podiums since the start of 2023.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Expectations were high when Yamaha announced its new V4-powered machine, which Quartararo tried for the first time in September last year.

However, Quartararo has been openly frustrated at the lack of progress and is understood to have signed a 2027 deal with Honda before the start of this season.

Quartararo took the V4’s best results with back-to-back top six finishes at Le Mans and Catalunya but arrived in Hungary after a pointless weekend in Mugello.

“I'm not happy about how we improved our bike. It's the same as September 2025,” he said. “From the first prototype to now, I expected to make a big step forward, but we are still there.”

Quartararo then gave a long list of the bike’s deficiencies: “The grip. And then we have the turning, the top speed, acceleration, aerodynamics…”

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The Frenchman added that he hadn’t seen a “reaction” from Yamaha.

“Already, we started a bit late with the V4. And if I were in their position, of course, they also have to prepare [an 850cc bike] for next year,” he said. “So I don't think we will see any reaction for this year.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I will always be grateful”

Given that bleak scenario, is there a danger that this season could ‘ruin’ the end of the Quartararo-Yamaha story?

“Well, at the end, already the last years were a bit like that,” Quartararo replied. “So I don't think it will ruin our story, because I will always be... Grateful. I will always be grateful to Yamaha for what we have done.

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“Of course, the last two years were not the greatest that we have spent together. But I don't think that six months will change our relationship.

“Just going to be a long [six months] but will not change our relationship.”

Most of the 2027 MotoGP rider contracts are still to be officially announced, but Quartararo’s Yamaha seat is set to be taken by another former champion, Jorge Martin.

Quartararo went on to finish the Hungarian weekend without any points, retiring from the grand prix after being given two long lap penalties for straight-line chicanes as he battled rear grip issues.