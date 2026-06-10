Cal Crutchlow confirmed for two more MotoGP rounds

Cal Crutchlow will continue to replace the injured Johann Zarco at LCR Honda for at least two more rounds.

Three years after his last race, as a Yamaha wildcard, the Englishman was asked to jump back into MotoGP competition when Zarco suffered knee ligament injuries in a nasty restart accident in Catalunya.

Crutchlow's own comeback hit a setback when he was forced to retire from the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello with a muscle tear near his shoulder blade.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

However, the three-time MotoGP race winner recovered in time for last weekend's round at Balaton Park, where he completed the full race distance and reached the chequered flag at the back of the field.

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"It was probably the most physically demanding race I've ever done," Crutchlow said afterwards.

"I'm happy with the result because we understand our current situation, but the lap times show that I'm making progress and getting more comfortable on the bike.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"It's been tough, but I'm pleased with the work we're doing. The racing spirit is still there despite the time I've spent away.

"The important thing is that we're improving, understanding the bike better and better, and taking positive steps forward every time we go out on track."

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With LCR boss Lucio Cecchinello revealing in Hungary that Zarco will likely need ‘months’ to recover, Crutchlow has now been confirmed as remaining alongside rookie Diogo Moreira for the upcoming Brno and Assen rounds.

That leaves only the German GP at Sachsenring on 10-12 July before the start of the MotoGP summer break.