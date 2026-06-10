Aragon becomes ‘official reserve circuit’ from MotoGP 2028

Aragon will continue to host a MotoGP round next season, the first year of the new 850cc/Pirelli machines, but will then switch to ‘official reserve circuit’ status from 2028-2031.

The circuit's new MotoGP agreement was announced during an event in Zaragoza today.

“We are pleased to confirm that the Aragon Grand Prix will return next year. Motorcycles will once again roar around the Alcañiz circuit in 2027,” said Aragon’s regional president, Jorge Azcon.

“MotorLand will also continue to be linked to MotoGP between 2028 and 2031 as a reserve venue.”

2025 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold & Goose

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Argentina, Adelaide 2027 in doubt?

With teams reluctant to expand the world championship calendar beyond its current 22 rounds, reducing Spain’s four events per season has long been touted as a way to make room for new events.

After skipping 2026, Argentina is due to rejoin the MotoGP calendar next season at an upgraded Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálve in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile, the Australian Grand Prix is set to move from Phillip Island to a new Adelaide Street Circuit.

However, today's 2027 Aragon race deal suggests a possible delay with at least one of those projects.

Casey Stoner wins 2010 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold & Goose

“MotorLand Aragon has been an important partner for MotoGP for almost two decades, playing a key role in the championship’s presence in Spain,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta.

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“The renewal for 2027 reflects both the strength of that partnership and the value the event brings to the region.

“We are very pleased to continue working together and to keep Aragón as part of the MotoGP family in the years ahead as a reserve circuit.”

Aragon hosted its first MotoGP round in 2010.

The other Spanish venues are Jerez, Barcelona and Valencia, with a ‘rotation’ system previously announced should new venues be ready to join the schedule.