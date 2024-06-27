EXCLUSIVE: BMW make it clear “we have an existing contract for 2025” with Toprak

BMW addresses rumours linking Toprak Razgatlioglu with MotoGP.

Marc Bongers, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
BMW have made it clear that a contract is in place with Toprak Razgatlioglu to stay with them in WorldSBK next season.

Rumours have again been swirling around Razgatlioglu and a move to MotoGP, with Honda currently interested.

Signing Razgatlioglu is a no-brainer for Honda who are going through one of their worst spells in MotoGP history.

Joan Mir looks set to stay with Honda after all, which could impact Razgatlioglu joining the Japanese brand, however, that hasn’t stopped speculation.

Razgatlioglu, who is currently leading the WorldSBK championship, has been nothing short of sensational during his first season with BMW.

A brilliant hat-trick on Ducati’s home turf at Misano saw him open up a 21-point lead over Nicolo Bulega, with reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista a further three points back.

With potential opportunities to join MotoGP fading in the future, Razgatlioglu’s best chance to joining the pinnacle of two-wheel racing might be now.

However, the Turkish superstar has a contract with BMW until the end of next season, and they reiterated as much.

A statement from BMW told Crash.net: “We are happy with Toprak's current successes with us in WorldSBK.

“We have an existing contract for this and next season and will not participate in further speculation.”

A grey area that should be mentioned is that WorldSBK riders typically have the option to leave their current deal for MotoGP, especially if it's a factory ride.

But BMW did not confirm whether that applies to Razgatlioglu.

