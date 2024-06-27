Pramac tipped to quit Ducati and join Yamaha

After months of speculation, Pramac is reportedly set to leave Ducati and become Yamaha’s new satellite MotoGP team in 2025.

That’s according to SkySports.it, which adds: “All that's missing is the official announcement”, which it says is expected during this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Assen.

Pramac told Crash.net that the latest speculation is "rumours".

The latest rumours follow hot on the heels of current title leader Jorge Martin signing for Aprilia, after Marc Marquez publicly turned down Pramac as an option and was then picked ahead of Martin for the factory Ducati ride.

Yamaha hasn’t had a satellite MotoGP team since RNF (now Trackhouse) switched to Aprilia in 2022.

If confirmed, the knock-on of a Pramac-Yamaha deal would also mean a pair of factory-spec 2025 Desmosedicis being redistributed to VR46 and/or Gresini next season.

Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer, signed to Ducati but without a team, would also need to be accommodated.

Pramac would probably need two new riders for an M1 project with Martin’s current team-mate Franco Morbidelli unlikely to want a return to Yamaha, the factory he left at the end of last season.

But former Pramac rider Jack Miller, who has lost his KTM seat, could be among the candidates to headline the new project.

Meanwhile, Morbidelli could take fellow Academy rider Marco Bezzecchi’s place at VR46, after Bez sealed a factory Aprilia seat for 2025.