Marco Bezzecchi: Quick agreement with Aprilia “was something we both wanted”

Marco Bezzecchi will become a factory MotoGP rider for the first time in his career in 2025, joining Jorge Martin at Aprilia Racing.

Bezzecchi has struggled for form so far in 2024, but Aprilia didn’t think twice about signing the talented Italian.

Speaking for the first time publicly since the news of him joining Aprilia was confirmed, Bezzecchi said: “I’m very happy to be back [at Assen] with this important news. I’m very happy to become a factory rider.

“The rider market is so early that we still have to focus because we have a lot of grand prix’ [left].

“Happy for the news but also very focused and charged [up] to finish the season in a good way.”

Martin and Marc Marquez both joined the factory Aprilia and Ducati teams in very quick order, something that was similar for Bezzecchi once Aprilia first expressed their intent on signing him.

Bezzecchi added: “I don’t know if it was quick but it was something that we both wanted. It was quite quick but normal I think.”

Bezzecchi’s departure from Aprilia means he will become the second VR46 academy rider to leave Valentino Rossi’s team in as many years.

Luca Marini left at the end of 2023 for a factory ride at Honda, but before Bezzecchi does the same, creating more ‘fantastic’ memories in his main objective.

Bezzecchi added: “These 13 races will be very important for me because I want to try and improve. I have struggled in this first part of the season.

“I want to be back, to be strong and finish the season in a god way.

“We have shared a lot of fantastic memories with the team to keep with me for all of my career. It will be strange but very nice.”