Marc Marquez: "I was honest about what I wanted" during talks with Ducati

Marc Marquez, who chose perfectly when he left Honda to join Gresini Ducati, looks like he may have hit the jackpot again with his next MotoGP move.

Marquez will join Francesco Bagnaia at the factory Lenovo Ducati team next season, completing the most formidable line-up on the grid.

Heading into Mugello rumours were suggesting that Jorge Martin was set to win the race to join Bagnaia, but fearing they would lose Marquez altogether, Ducati acted swiftly as they secured the eight-time world champion’s services.

Speaking in person for the first time since the news broke, Marquez said: "Of course, I’m super happy and very thankful to Ducati for choosing me as an official rider and team-mate to Pecco [Bagnaia].

"Especially as one year ago I was close to ending my career but luckily it was the summer break and I recharged the batteries and recharged my body.

"Then, from that point I decided on another way. In those decision; thanks to Honda at the same time because they understood my decision to go to Gresini.

"At the Gresini I felt immediately and I understood immediately that it was possible to have that feeling of confidence.

"The atmosphere of the team was perfect to revive a rider that was in some ways lost. From that point I tried to do my best and I was one of the contenders for the official Ducati bike, which was for me a big pleasure.

"I just gave my 100% on the racetrack and then on Sunday evening in Mugello they decided that I would be the rider and in two days we finished the contract.

"Super happy but still a long season to go and I want to give my best for Gresini which is a very professional and very good team."

Marquez remained consistent for weeks when discussing his future, claiming he had three options he would consider for the 2025 season, which included Gresini, the factory Ducati team and an unknown team (reportedly KTM, although they dismissed any talks with Marquez).

Marquez was also very clear that he wanted the very latest bike from Ducati, which he stressed again during the pre-event press conference in Assen.

"Around my team nothing changed," began Marquez. "We had the same information from Le Mans, to Montmelo and to Mugello. They were thinking about the decision and on the Wednesday in Mugello they were still thinking so I was comfortable.

"I was honest about what I wanted. I wanted the latest bike in Gresini or in the official team and they chose me in the official team.

"The target of a rider is to be in the official team. To wear the red suit next year will be a pleasure and I will try to defend the colours with the maximum effort."

A two-time race winner at Assen in MotoGP, Marquez remains a title contender and could be in line for a big points haul over the next two rounds.

Marquez arrives at the Dutch circuit with one of the most complete bikes on the grid, before Sachsenring follows where he has proven to be unbeatable with a bike that can give him what he needs.

Hoping to be closer aboard the GP23 against the likes of Bagnaia and Martin this weekend, Marquez said: "We will see. We will do our best and I feel like we have a very good package.

"We are working very well with the team and we feel the support from Ducati. We will try to be close to them.

"The guy to beat this weekend is Pecco because he won the last two years here.

"But last year in the race Jorge was the fastest one, so let's see if we can but I have enough tools to do it. I need to improve my skills."