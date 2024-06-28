Davide Tardozzi “not worried at all” by Bagnaia-Marquez dynamic

One of the best MotoGP line-ups ever will take place next season as Marc Marquez switches to the factory Ducati team, alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

The pair have nine premier class titles between them, with Bagnaia winning the last two championships.

Bagnaia and Marquez have already collided in 2024 whilst riding Ducati bikes for different teams.

So being teammates is sure to take their intense rivalry to new heights, especially as they will likely be battling for the title.

But Tardozzi is not worried about the dynamic it might cause. Speaking in pit lane to Simon Crafar, the Italian said: “Not worried at all. I think that both riders are very fast riders, champions, and very intelligent guys. We trust them 100% so we are absolutely not worried about that.”

Tardozzi was also asked about the decision Ducati had to make which involved selecting one rider and potentially losing two, which is exactly how it played out.

Jorge Martin will leave Pramac Ducati for Aprilia in 2025, while Bastianini is heading to the Tech 3 KTM squad.

Tardozzi added: “It was one of the hardest [decisions] that we had because letting Jorge, Enea or Marc; two of the three leaving was a really hard decision, but in the end we had to do it and there was only one place in the red team. It was a really difficult decision.

“We think that Marc is performing very well with the 2023 bike and he has shown something that has impressed us. So we made that decision.”