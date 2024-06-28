Aprilia reveal signing Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi “a bit of a risk”

Aleix Espargaro is retiring from MotoGP at the end of the current season, while Maverick Vinales shocked Aprilia by deciding to join KTM.

Aprilia instead has signed Jorge Martin, current leader of the world championship, and fellow Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi.

Discussing both deals, Rivola told MotoGP.com: “About Jorge it was quite a fast one in Mugello. We found out that Jorge was not the first choice for Ducati and he was quite happy to come to Aprilia.

“Marco was after Maverick decided to leave. We saw in the market what was the best choice and Marco was happy to join us. We found the deal very quickly.”

While there’s no doubt about the level of talent that Martin and Bezzecchi possess, having two new riders on their factory bikes is a risk, admits Rivola.

“Normally, I would say it is not a smart move to change two riders, but when you have such good talent and young hungry guys, I think it is going to be a winning situation,” said Rivola.

“It’s a bit of a risk because in the beginning maybe you waste a bit of time understanding them and them understanding the bike.

“But then I have no doubts about their talent, speed and the fact they want to win. In order to be ready to win next year we still need to push this year.

“The rest of the championship is quite long and still Aleix and Maverick want to show their speed.”

Does that mean more pressure is on Trackhouse to keep continuity within their ranks to aid Aprilia’s data gathering?

Rivola hinted he would like the American team to keep their current line-up, but that it’s a decision for Team Principal Davide Brivio and owner Justin Marks.

Rivola said: “I would like it to be like that. That is going to be Trackhouse’ choice.

“I’m speaking to Davide every day and I hope that Raul [Fernandez] and Miguel [Oliveira] can stay in the project.”