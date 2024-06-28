Pramac Yamaha MotoGP deal ‘includes a future Moto2 project’

The official announcement that Pramac will become Yamaha’s new satellite MotoGP team from 2025 not only included confirmation that Pramac will have ‘factory bikes’ but also revealed a ‘future Moto2 project’.

Yamaha currently has a presence in Moto2 via its backing of the VR46 Mastercamp team.

“These are busy times for Yamaha, both on track and behind the scenes,” said Lin Jarvis,Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing. “I have made it no secret that they are putting all their effort into bike development.

“We now enter the next phase – one that we have been looking forward to for a long time: the arrival of a second Yamaha team.

“The new partnership with Prima Pramac Racing will take a different form than we have used in the past.

“Rather than a satellite team, with this new agreement Yamaha have put their trust in Pramac Racing, and we will be providing them with Factory bikes of the same specification used by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.

“The targets are to accelerate bike development, which remains YMC and YMR's key priority in our quest to return to winning ways, as well as having four competitive riders in the MotoGP championship in two top-class teams.

“In addition to the MotoGP programme, our collaboration includes a future Moto2 project to provide a platform to groom future MotoGP riders. It is too early to give details about this programme right now as this will be developed in the months ahead.

“I would like to extend my personal appreciation and thanks to Paolo Campinoti, CEO of Pramac, and Gino Borsoi, Team Manager of Prima Pramac Racing, for their faith and trust in Yamaha.

“We have the greatest respect for their team, and we assure them of our full commitment to make this new partnership highly successful for many years to come.”

Yamaha has been without a satellite MotoGP team since RNF switched to Aprilia in 2022.