Ducati thanks Pramac, ‘sorry we cannot continue together’

Ducati’s MotoGP presence will be reduced from eight to six riders next season after its longest-serving and most successful satellite team - Pramac - announced it will switch to Yamaha.

During their 20 years with Desmosedicis, Pramac have achieved eight victories, 55 podiums, and 20 pole positions, as well as winning the 2023 teams’ title and finishing riders’ world championship runner-up with Jorge Martin.

"I want to personally thank Paolo Campinoti for all the years we have worked together,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. “We have achieved great results with passion and enthusiasm but, above all, in an atmosphere of great respect and collaboration.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to find a solution to extend this partnership further, but the esteem and friendship that bind us are totally intact and will continue over time. Best of luck for the future to Paolo and his team."

Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna added: "I want to thank Paolo Campinoti and the Pramac Racing team for all the commitment, dedication, and great work we have done together in these 20 years of collaboration.

“Our relationship started in 2005, and we have achieved important milestones together. Pramac Racing was the first independent Ducati team to win a race in MotoGP and won the Teams’ World Title in 2023, as well as the Best Independent Team Title several times.

“We are sorry that we cannot continue together in the future.

“Now, however, we have to stay focused on the present: we will do our best to support Pramac Racing, Jorge Martín and Franco Morbidelli until the end so that we can achieve other important goals this season."

Martin currently leads the factory Ducati team’s reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia by 18 points in the 2024 standings.

The young Spanish star is also leaving Ducati, for Aprilia, next season after Marc Marquez was picked to become Bagnaia’s 2025 team-mate.