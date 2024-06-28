Dutch MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia eyes first pole position of 2024 after dominant opening day

Francesco Bagnaia was in sensational form to begin the Dutch MotoGP weekend, topping both Friday practices.

The reigning world champion topped the FP1 session for the first time in his premier class career, before dominating the time attack runs in second practice.

Bagnaia ended the afternoon session -0.065s clear of Maverick Vinales, however, no other rider got within three tenths of the factory Ducati rider’s lap time.

Discussing his great start to the weekend, Bagnaia said: “It’s been a long time that I have not been leading both sessions on the first day.

“I’m very happy about it. I think all the work we did since the start of the season is helping to have more feeling from the start of the feeling.

“For tomorrow I will not ask for anything more. I already have a good feeling.

“Small details but we are in a good position and I’m really happy with the feeling. The time attack went well so I was happy overall.”

In terms of who his closest challengers could be, Bagnaia pointed at two riders, one of which will be his team-mate in 2025.

“I think that Maverick [Vinales] right now is really competitive,” said Bagnaia. “Marc [Marquez] is really competitive and for the others I need to wait for tomorrow for a session where the time attacks are not counting.

“Maverick has done a really good step from the morning and is the closest one to us.

“It will be important but if we can start in the front row but if we can do the first pole of the season it will be even better.”