Fabio Quartararo “was pushing a lot” to have Yamaha wrap up Pramac deal

Yamaha made an important move for their MotoGP future as they secured a deal to link up with Pramac in 2025.

That means Yamaha will take take over the satellite Ducati team and have four bikes on the grid next season.

Instrumental in pushing Yamaha to make such a move happen, Fabio Quartararo was very pleased with the news in Assen.

“I’m super happy, honestly,” began Quartararo. “Last year they won the title of best team so to take the opportunity to be with them and to have two more Yamaha’s will be amazing to be faster and to have more data.

“I was pushing a lot and for many months. Happy they are joining us.”

Prior to last season and the current 2024 campaign, Quartararo had only been part of a four-rider project.

However, team-mate Alex Rins has more experience of being in a factory team without a satellite project to improve the performance of its machine.

Rins was part of a two-rider Suzuki team alongside Andrea Iannone and then Joan Mir, before joining Honda last season, where Marc Marquez, Mir and Takaaki Nakagami were part of the Japanese manufacturer.

Like Quartararo, Rins believes it will be key to have another two Yamaha bikes on the grid.

Rins added: “We have more data for the future so I think it’s good news. I always worked with just one more bike on the track, except last year I didn’t make that many races.

“But in Suzuki, this year in Yamaha; but already the low amount of races I did last year in Honda, it was a great thing to have a lot of coming from different riders and different riding styles. It will be important.”