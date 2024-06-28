Update on Aleix Espargaro condition after highside in Dutch MotoGP practice

Aleix Espargaro crashed heavily at the end of Friday practice for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The Aprilia rider was kicked from his RS-GP at the Geert Timmer chicane, landing heavily on his lower back.

The Spaniard, retiring at the end of this season, was seen moving but in obvious pain before he was stretchered away.

The first update from his team confirmed: “From the first checks at the medical centre, no fractures have been reported after the crash.”

A subsequent update added that Espargaro "did not suffer any serious injury.

"[He has a] little discomfort due to the bruise in the sacrococcygeal area [base of back] as can be seen from the dynamics of the fall.”

With Espargaro skipping his media duties due to the accident, Aprilia provided the following quote from the 34-year-old:

"I had a fall at the end of the practice session, it’s a pity because the day was going very well until that moment.

"I felt competitive on the bike, this is not an easy track, we carry a lot of speed and the aero puts more weight on the front year after year.

"Overall, I’m happy even if I have a lot of pain in my lower back and on my neck.

"Tomorrow it will be even worse, but it is not as bad as it could have been."

Espargaro was fourth-fastest in practice when he crashed and brought out the yellow flags, so he has qualified for Q2 directly on Saturday.