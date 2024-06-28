Jack Miller explains Martin contact: “Unfortunate but obviously my fault”

A mix-up between MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin and Jack Miller saw the KTM rider clip the side of the Pramac Ducati in the closing stages of Friday practice at Assen.

Both were on slow laps, with Martin ahead of Miller as several riders were manoeuvring to try and find a tow behind Francesco Bagnaia.

The incident occurred when the Australian glanced backwards to check he was not obstructing anyone, just as Martin braked in response to Bagnaia slowing down ahead of him.

Unsighted, Miller narrowly avoided a direct hit on the Spaniard’s rear wheel but did take ‘an exhaust to the arm’ and lost some aero, sending him into the pits.

“We had a few little issues today and the coming together with Jorge just sort of capped it off," Miller said.

“Fortunately for myself and him, we both stayed up. It wasn’t anything too serious.

“I just went to check what was behind me and make sure I wasn’t getting in anyone’s way. And right at that point, Jorge was slowing down.

“It was unfortunate but obviously my fault.”

Martin was untroubled by the contact and able to continue.

“I was trying to find a good tow and just followed Pecco to the left side of the track," he said.

"I don’t know what he [Miller] did but we touched each other. For me, it wasn’t an issue and I kept going.”

Martin finished a difficult day, by his standings, in fifth to secure direct access to Qualifying 2. Miller was 18th.