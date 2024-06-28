Jack Miller explains Martin contact: “Unfortunate but obviously my fault”

Jack Miller: 'I just went to check what was behind me... And right at that point, Jorge was slowing down'

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

A mix-up between MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin and Jack Miller saw the KTM rider clip the side of the Pramac Ducati in the closing stages of Friday practice at Assen.

Both were on slow laps, with Martin ahead of Miller as several riders were manoeuvring to try and find a tow behind Francesco Bagnaia.

The incident occurred when the Australian glanced backwards to check he was not obstructing anyone, just as Martin braked in response to Bagnaia slowing down ahead of him.

Unsighted, Miller narrowly avoided a direct hit on the Spaniard’s rear wheel but did take ‘an exhaust to the arm’ and lost some aero, sending him into the pits.

“We had a few little issues today and the coming together with Jorge just sort of capped it off," Miller said.

“Fortunately for myself and him, we both stayed up. It wasn’t anything too serious.

“I just went to check what was behind me and make sure I wasn’t getting in anyone’s way. And right at that point, Jorge was slowing down.

“It was unfortunate but obviously my fault.”

Martin was untroubled by the contact and able to continue.

“I was trying to find a good tow and just followed Pecco to the left side of the track," he said.

"I don’t know what he [Miller] did but we touched each other. For me, it wasn’t an issue and I kept going.”

Martin finished a difficult day, by his standings, in fifth to secure direct access to Qualifying 2. Miller was 18th.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12m ago
Jack Miller explains Martin contact: “Unfortunate but obviously my fault”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
44m ago
Mercedes scrutinised as F1 pole challenge falters: “Was it the right or wrong decision?”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
56m ago
Lando Norris and McLaren vow to take fight to Max Verstappen in Austria sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Preparation
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Update on Aleix Espargaro condition after highside in Dutch MotoGP practice
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Ducati thanks Pramac, ‘sorry we cannot continue together’
Pramac Ducati
Pramac Ducati

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s “disastrous” qualifying explained by “valuable” two-tenth loss
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1h ago
Sergio Perez blames Esteban Ocon but Red Bull told to ‘hammer him on the radio!’
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell “over-egged it” as he’s “surprised” by 0.3s gap to Max Verstappen
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Dutch MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia eyes first pole position of 2024 after dominant opening day
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia