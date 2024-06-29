Jorge Martin “would sign for second position before the race”

Jorge Martin made an early impression during the MotoGP sprint at Assen, as he stuck with eventual winner Francesco Bagnaia.

However, the reigning world champion’s pace proved too hot to handle, which is why Martin was happy to accept second after struggling for much of the weekend.

Martin said: “I would sign before the race to have second position today. The rivals are super strong but Pecco is on another level at the moment.

“I think we closed that gap a lot. This morning I was maybe half a second behind but in the sprint a tenth or two.

“I was closer even if the feeling with the front was not there. Second position is really good.”

Asked why he’s found it difficult to show the type of race winning potential we’ve seen on many occasions this season in Assen, Martin pointed to the set-up of his GP24.

“We were losing a bit with the base set-up,” began the championship leader. “During the last couple of races in Montmelo and Mugello we changed the bike a lot.

“We were losing our base and we were a bit lost. But we were looking at the last races and how we could go back to that set-up, and we tried it and it seems like we are back to our best potential.

“Even in our best potential we are a bit far. This track is like this and we will try to close the gap and be on the podium tomorrow, but if not we will move to the next one.”

If anyone can challenge Bagnaia in Sunday’s grand prix, Martin could be that rider.

The Pramac rider did acknowledge that he will try his best to get on level terms with the Italian, but that he will also need to manage the situation.

Martin stated: “I don’t know. Sometimes you can surprise yourself with things that happen. For sure I will try.

“This you can trust me on, but I will try to manage the risk also and make it to the end.”