Top 12 riders faster than 2023 Assen MotoGP race-winning time

Francesco Bagnaia improves by 30-seconds, as the top 12 riders are quicker than the 2023 Dutch MotoGP winning time.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

Following on from the top 15 riders beating the 2023 MotoGP race-winning time at Mugello, the top 12 riders were quicker at Assen on Sunday.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, winner of both the 2023 and 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, completed the 26-lap distance 30.426s faster than a year ago.

But the rate of progress throughout the field, which many attribute to the revised Michelin rear tyres, also meant Aprilia, KTM and Yamaha also had at least one rider under Bagnaia’s 40m 37.640s winning pace of last season

The 2023 Dutch grand prix took place in hotter conditions with an air temp of 22 degrees on Sunday compared to 30 degrees last year. The track temp was likewise 'only' 39 degrees this year, compared to 47 degrees last year.

The combined race times can be seen below...

Combined 2024 and 2023 Dutch MotoGP race times
Combined 2024 and 2023 Dutch MotoGP race times

 

