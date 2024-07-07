How to watch the German MotoGP today: Live stream here
Information below on how to watch the 2024 German MotoGP, including timings and schedule
This is how to watch the German MotoGP on July 5-7, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the German MotoGP start times below.
Sachsenring, one of Marc Marquez's historically favourite tracks. Is it finally time for his first win on a Ducati?
Last year, the German MotoGP was crash-ridden for Honda's Marquez but this year, with Gresini Ducati, he returns in a better place.
Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship, 10 points ahead of Pecco Bagnaia and 58 points clear of Marquez.
But last weekend at Assen belonged to Bagnaia who can reclaim the lead of the championship in Germany.
HOW TO WATCH GERMAN MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free German MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the German MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
HOW TO WATCH GERMAN MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the German MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
HOW TO WATCH 2024 GERMAN MOTOGP IN THE US
TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the German MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.
Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.
WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5
Price: Free
British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:
Connect to a secure server location in the UK.
Head to the MotoGP page.
Enjoy the highlights!
GERMAN MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)
Friday July 5
9.45am - Free Practice 1
2pm - Practice
Saturday July 6
9.10am - Practice 2
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race
Sunday July 7
1pm - German MotoGP
HOW TO WATCH 2024 GERMAN MOTOGP IN THE UK
TNT Sports is showing every session of the German MotoGP in the UK.
To watch the MotoGP on TNT
2. Connect to a server location in the UK
3. Head to TNT and log in
4. Enjoy the action!