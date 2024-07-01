Ducati: Losing Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Pramac “not Marc Marquez’s fault”

Since Mugello, Ducati has lost Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia, and last year's MotoGP teams’ champions Pramac to Yamaha.

Martin and Bezzecchi both left Ducati to explore factory rides at Aprilia, as the manufacturer instead chose Marc Marquez to be Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate in 2025.

Pramac, who were linked with Marquez and therefore staying with Ducati prior to the eight-time world champion dismissing any chance of joining the Italian team, signed a multi-year deal to switch to Yamaha, which means Marquez has had an impact on all three losses for Ducati.

But speaking about Ducati’s soon-to-be new era, Gigi Dall’Igna was quick to defend Marquez.

"It’s not Marc Marquez’s fault or in any way a problem,” said Dall’Igna.

“The reality is that we developed a lot of riders, a lot of good riders and a lot of champions and at the end we cannot continue working with them in the future because they have to find a different place where they can ride the best possible bike for them.

“We start again with a new era because next year we will have [Fermin] Aldeguer with us.

“We start again with a young rider to develop them and find the champion of the future.”

It still remains to be seen what team Aldeguer will ride for, with increasing speculation suggesting the VR46 team.

Dall’Igna also admitted a decision on this won’t take long: “We are working on that but in Sachsenring or shortly you can have all the information regarding that.”

Dall’Igna also spoke about losing Martin, whom he’s worked with for four years.

Dall’Igna stated: “It’s strange to speak about. We spoke for four years knowing that the next year we would continue together.

“But for the first time, the first weekend we know that at the end of the year our path will be different.

“It is strange but anyway, I continue to support him and to give him all the information to try and do his job. He is a Ducati rider until the end of the year so we want the best for him.”