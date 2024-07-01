Toprak at Pramac Yamaha? “No, 100%.”

Pramac owner asked about the chances of Andrea Iannone or Toprak Razgatlioglu riding the team's factory Yamahas in 2025.

Paolo Campinoti
Paolo Campinoti

With Pramac’s MotoGP switch from Ducati to Yamaha official, attention now turns to who will ride the factory-spec M1s next season.

Current Pramac rider Jorge Martin is out of the equation after signing a deal with Aprilia, while team-mate Franco Morbidelli is thought highly unlikely to want a return to the brand he left at the end of last season.

That leaves the likes of former Pramac rider Jack Miller and young Italian Fabio di Giannantonio as potential candidates although more surprisingly rumours have included names such as Andrea Iannone and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“We have just taken a very big decision [to leave Ducati for Yamaha], so we have not thought yet about riders,” team owner Paolo Campinoti told MotoGP.com. “Let’s see in the next weeks and we will decide for sure. We'll try to get the best riders possible to make this project successful.”

Quizzed specifically on a shock MotoGP return for former Pramac rider Andrea Iannone, who restarted his career in WorldSBK this season after a four-year anti-doping ban, Campinoti said:

“I’m tied with him as a personal relationship [but] I don't want to give any illusion of… I mean, if Yamaha will let him try the bike, I will be very happy. But it's not my decision.”

But Campinoti ruled out current BMW WorldSBK title leader Razgatlioglu.

“That I think is only… I mean, it’s only gossip.”

You don’t think that will happen?

“No, 100%.”

Razgatlioglu tested an M1 twice last year but didn’t appear comfortable on the machine and subsequently left Yamaha for BMW.

