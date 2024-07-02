Ducati clarify plan to redistribute factory bikes after Pramac exit

Gigi Dall’Igna says Ducati will only run three factory bikes in 2025.

The departure of satellite team Pramac to Yamaha next season has forced a rethink.

Pramac currently benefit from factory-spec machinery, along with Ducati’s official team, while Gresini and VR46 ride year-old bikes.

But Dall’Igna said that Ducati, who will have six rather than eight bikes in 2025, will run one less factory bike.

“The goal is to have three official bikes and three from the previous year,” the Ducati general manager told Sky Italia.

“Because we think it's the right mix both from the point of view of rider growth and from an economic point of view.

“This is our goal, we are working on it and we are not yet ready to announce anything from this point of view.”

His suggestion means that either Gresini or VR46 will have one factory bike.

The distribution of that machine will be additionally attractive to riders, with both of their line-ups for 2025 incomplete.

Will Ducati suffer from less data?

With six bikes rather than eight next year, Ducati will have less data.

But arguably eight bikes also warrants a huge workload for the Italian manufacturer, whereas six could allow them to work with less time pressure.

"Certainly six bikes are enough to continue doing our job at very high levels,” Dall’Igna said.

“I would have preferred eight but we can do with six.

“The problem is that, in fact, we managed to have a solution with eight bikes without doing anyone a disservice.

“We probably worked better than the others also from an organisational point of view to manage these eight bikes. I think we will do it well even with six.”

Attention will soon turn to the riders to complete Ducati’s line-up.

Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez will make up their official team, while Alex Marquez is confirmed at Gresini.

Marco Bezzecchi has left VR46 for Aprilia.

VR46 have two free seats and Gresini have one.

Dall’Igna wants to keep one key and in-form Ducati rider, though.

"Fabio Di Giannantonio is an excellent rider,” he said.

“He won one race last year, he could have won two.

“He is having an excellent season and probably, together with Marquez, he is the rider who best interprets the previous year's bike.

“We aim to keep him in our teams here too.

“It will be complicated because it's not just us. But the relationship with him is excellent.

“I'm confident that Fermin Aldeguer will end up in one of our two satellite teams, we're not ready to make any announcements yet but we'll make a decision soon.”