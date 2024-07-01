Miguel Oliveira wants “factory bike” or similar as talks “with other brands” have begun

Miguel Oliveira is “speaking with other brands” as a decision on his future looms.

Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

Miguel Oliveira is one of several riders going through a difficult spell as he looks to iron out his MotoGP future.

Oliveira has consistently been the fourth fastest Aprilia rider in recent rounds, and a move away from Trackhouse Racing could be on the cards.

Jack Miller has been linked with a switch from KTM to Gresini Ducati, a team that’s also been linked with the Portuguese rider.

While the new Pramac Yamaha team could also create an opening for Oliveira.

If Oliveira joins either Gresini or Pramac he would end up riding for another manufacturer for the first time, following MotoGP spells with KTM and Aprilia. 

Discussing his future at Assen, Oliveira said: “I think the right approach is to look for something similar to a factory seat which is having a factory bike with a lot of technical support.

“If I can have that I think I will be very happy, at the moment at Trackhouse things are working very well.

“We are heading in the direction that I like, but it’s also true that I’m speaking with other brands to try and understand if I can fit in their project. It will be a matter of weeks to try and decide what I will do.”

Oliveira's future could also be linked with what happens to Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has also emerged as a name to watch for a Pramac Yamaha seat. 

If Di Giannantonio remains at VR46, Gresini or Pramac could be realistic options for Oliveira if he leaves Trackhouse. 

