Alex Rins set to miss German MotoGP, Remy Gardner to replace him

Alex Rins looks set to miss the German MotoGP following a monster highside in the grand prix at Assen.

Rins suffered two fractures in his right hand during the crash on lap one, before flying to Madrid for surgery.

The Yamaha rider was already set to have a pin removed from his right leg which he broke at Mugello last season, but that was brought forward due to the necessary surgery which took place on Monday.

Rins, who looks set to stay with Yamaha in 2025 although no confirmation has been announced, will be replaced by Remy Gardner, Motorsport.com is reporting.

The WorldSBK rider currently rides for GRT Yamaha and has been impressive for much of the 2024 season so far.

Yamaha is yet to confirm whether or not Rins will miss this weekend, but that is expected to be a formality.

Should Gardner replace Rins it will result in his first MotoGP appearance since his difficult 2022 campaign with Tech 3 KTM.

