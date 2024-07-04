Lewis Hamilton sets the record straight on buying Gresini MotoGP team

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about his reported interest in buying the Gresini MotoGP team.

Hamilton was reported to be “in talks” to acquire the team from its current owner Nadia Padovani by The Race.

But the Formula 1 superstar has now given his version of events when asked at the F1 British Grand Prix.

“I’ve always loved MotoGP,” Hamilton said at Silverstone, where Crash.net are in the paddock.

“I am interested in the potential growth of the sport.

“But I haven’t looked that far into it yet. But anything is possible.

“I am definitely interested in equity.

“The Broncos was the first step into team ownership.

“Over the next five to 10 years there will, hopefully, be more. We’ll see where…”

Hamilton joined the ownership structure of NFL side the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Fausto Gresini, a two-time 125cc champion, founded the MotoGP team in 1997.

Fausto passed away in 2021 and the team is now run by his wife, Nadia.

Victories through Enea Bastianini in 2022 and Fabio di Giannantonio in 2023 were followed by the bombshell signing of Marc Marquez this year.

Next year, although Gresini will lose Marquez to the factory Ducati team, they have a chance to improve their own status within the manufacturer due to Pramac’s exit.

'I wanted to race bikes, not cars'

Hamilton has never hidden his passion for two wheels, though.

His famous track day with Valentino Rossi - where Hamilton jumped on a bike, and Rossi into a car - highlighted it.

“I have always loved bikes,” Hamilton said at the time, alongside Rossi.

“When I was younger I wanted to race bikes, not cars. But my dad wouldn’t let me race bikes - he said they were too dangerous!

“He got me into four wheels rather than two.

“It was the right choice because if I was racing during the time Vale was there, I wouldn’t have been so successful!

“Since I have been in Formula 1, I have a super-bike and I like to do some track days. It is fascinating. It gives a different perspective.”