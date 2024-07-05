Marc Marquez “not worried about finger fracture, ribs bothering me the most”

Eleven-time Sachsenring winner Marc Marquez had an eventful Friday at the German MotoGP.

The Gresini Ducati rider suffered technical issues, two falls and a trip to the Medical Centre but still appeared on top of the timesheets before finally being pushed out of the top ten.

After a slow lowside (pictured) on his way to second behind Jorge Martin in the morning session, Marquez was launched from his GP23 at the fearsome Turn 11 early in the afternoon.

One of numerous victims of the front washing out through the handful of right turns in the cool conditions, the rear of Marquez’s bike then dug in and kicked him into a 190km/h highside.

A subsequent delay due to red flags for Fabio di Giannantonio’s Turn 1 fall meant Marquez was ready to return when the session restarted, and promptly put his Desmosedici on top of the timesheets.

But he then pitted and headed for the Medical Centre to have his ribs checked from the earlier impact.

Marquez didn’t return, but his earlier lap time looked like it might be enough to secure direct Qualifying 2 access… until he was pushed to 13th in the final minutes.

It was later revealed that Marquez was diagnosed with a fracture in his left index finger as well as a 'big bruise in his ribcage'. However, he was declared fit to ride tomorrow.

“The feeling with the bike was good, but it’s obvious that the afternoon crash has had a great impact on this first day here at the Sachsenring,” Marquez said.

“I’m not worried about the fracture in my finger, but the bruise to the rib cage is surely the one bothering me the most and that also prevented me from continuing the session.

“Now it is time to rest and tomorrow morning we’ll see what my physical condition is.”

Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini were the others to suffer heavy accidents at the Turn 11 Ralf Waldmann (Waterfall) corner, on Friday.

A total of ten riders fell during the afternoon, all of them at the handful of right handers, which many attributed to the extra grip from the 2024 Michelin rear tyre pushing the front in the cold conditions.

Temperatures are expected to rise substantially on Saturday, when there is also a risk of thunderstorms.