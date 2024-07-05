Maverick Vinales outlines clear plan to fight for victory after dominant Friday

Maverick Vinales is hoping for warmer weather as the German MotoGP weekend develops, but if it doesn’t, the Aprilia rider still feels he can challenge Ducati.

Vinales took top spot in second practice at Sachsenring, smashing the lap record in the process as he put three tenths between himself and his opponents.

Shades of COTA earlier this season, Vinales was again in top form as he held off Ducati’s challenge.

“It was a good lap,” said Vinales afterwards. “I pushed on the limit at every metre of the track. It was a good Friday. Conditions were tricky and difficult to understand, especially because of the wind and the cold.

“During the lap the temperature dropped immediately. But we managed to have a good feeling through all the conditions and I prepared well for the long race.

“Tomorrow morning we will focus on the sprint race and then in qualifying you close your eyes and try to do a perfect lap.”

Vinales topped the second practice by -0.340s ahead of Jorge Martin, but would likely have faced a challenge from Marc Marquez had the Spaniard not suffered a huge highside which led to him visiting the medical centre late on.

Nonetheless, Vinales was fast in conditions that haven’t always suited the Aprilia, leading him to be very confident about his chances on Sunday.

Vinales added: “I mentioned this year that sometimes the bike is a bit different compared to last year. I feel like the bike is much more consistent in all tracks and that is good to build up confidence and consistency.

“I turn with a lot of gas; I don’t know why I had the feeling to make it slide and keep a good slide to turn into the corner.

“At Sachsenring this is the key. Still in section one I am not really good. I’m struggling to stop the bike so we have some tenths [to find] tomorrow.

“We need to be ready. If there are hotter conditions it’s going to mean more grip which is good.

“As soon as I have a little bit more grip it is easier for me to do the lap time. I pray for good grip tomorrow.

“If it’s cold on Sunday we already have data. If today we went racing we could fight at the front. That is our target.”